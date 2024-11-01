ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Has $39.80 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 13.2% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393,926 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902,121 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230,409 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,316,000 after buying an additional 3,018,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after buying an additional 2,546,192 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $522.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $522.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $502.18. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $380.56 and a twelve month high of $538.76.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
