ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $217.71 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.83 and a one year high of $228.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

