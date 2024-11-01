Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,761 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Fortinet by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,163,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,370,000 after purchasing an additional 395,477 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Fortinet by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,508,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Fortinet by 543.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 157,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,765,000 after buying an additional 132,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Fortinet by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,488,000 after buying an additional 13,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FTNT. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho cut shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.68.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $1,908,610.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,915,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,692,751.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,538 shares of company stock worth $5,403,559. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $78.66 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $83.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a net margin of 23.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,160.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.