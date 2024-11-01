Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.110-1.140 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. Fortive also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.11-1.14 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fortive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fortive from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE:FTV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.34. 3,331,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,110. Fortive has a twelve month low of $64.69 and a twelve month high of $87.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.55.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortive news, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $1,049,657.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,281.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $508,141.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,135.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $1,049,657.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,281.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Stories

