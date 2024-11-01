Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.750-3.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion. Franklin Electric also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.75-3.85 EPS.

Franklin Electric stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $96.53. 10,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,320. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $85.47 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.13.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.10). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $531.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Franklin Electric from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

