FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on FrontView REIT in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Shares of FVR stock opened at $18.74 on Monday. FrontView REIT has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $19.76.

In related news, major shareholder Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold 336,246 shares of FrontView REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $6,160,026.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,467,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,875,659.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen Preston purchased 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $66,339.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,640 shares in the company, valued at $68,213.60. This trade represents a 3,500.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold 336,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $6,160,026.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,467,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,875,659.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

