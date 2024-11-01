FTAI Aviation Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:FTAIO)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

FTAI Aviation has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of FTAIO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.41. 4,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,219. FTAI Aviation has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $26.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.43.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

