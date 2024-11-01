FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN) Announces $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

FTAIN stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,587. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $22.76 and a one year high of $26.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average of $25.48.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

