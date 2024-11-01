FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN) Announces $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.
FTAI Aviation Stock Performance
FTAIN stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,587. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $22.76 and a one year high of $26.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average of $25.48.
FTAI Aviation Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FTAI Aviation
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.