Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the September 30th total of 5,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Futu Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of FUTU stock traded up $1.70 on Friday, hitting $96.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,486. Futu has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $130.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.20. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Futu alerts:

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 39.27% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $400.73 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Futu will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Futu from $80.20 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.97.

Read Our Latest Report on FUTU

Institutional Trading of Futu

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Futu by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Futu by 3.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Futu by 8.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Futu by 6.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

About Futu

(Get Free Report)

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.