FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Polaris Issued By Roth Capital

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Polaris in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now anticipates that the company will earn $3.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.00. The consensus estimate for Polaris’ current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). Polaris had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PII. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Polaris from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on Polaris from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Polaris from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.09.

Polaris Trading Down 3.1 %

PII opened at $69.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.51. Polaris has a one year low of $68.59 and a one year high of $100.91.

Institutional Trading of Polaris

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 2,431.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Polaris by 174.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 1,931.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.74%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

