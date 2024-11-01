FY2024 EPS Estimates for Trinity Capital Boosted by B. Riley

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Trinity Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the company will earn $2.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.13. The consensus estimate for Trinity Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trinity Capital’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $54.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 40.73% and a return on equity of 16.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TRIN

Trinity Capital Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Trinity Capital stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $735.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Trinity Capital has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $15.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Trinity Capital by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 38,172 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 77.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 39,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 17,068 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. 24.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trinity Capital

In related news, CEO Kyle Steven Brown purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $49,525.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 975,298 shares in the company, valued at $13,800,466.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,597 shares of company stock valued at $78,913. 6.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trinity Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is 119.30%.

About Trinity Capital

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.