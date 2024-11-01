FY2025 EPS Estimates for Skyline Champion Raised by Wedbush

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Skyline Champion in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will earn $3.43 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.78. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Skyline Champion’s current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SKY. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

Skyline Champion Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $88.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.55 and its 200-day moving average is $81.47. Skyline Champion has a 1 year low of $52.12 and a 1 year high of $101.39.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $616.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.52 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 1,000 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $83,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $430,040.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 12,448 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $1,093,930.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,686.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $83,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,040.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,636 shares of company stock worth $14,582,253 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyline Champion

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKY. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 41.0% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 77,800.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

See Also

