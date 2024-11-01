Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.75 ($0.14), with a volume of 311000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.88 ($0.14).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £125.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,075.00 and a beta of 0.11.

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company operates in six segments: Kagem Mining Limited; Montepuez Ruby Mining Limitada; Development Assets; Fabergé; Corporate; and Other. It explores for emerald, beryl, ruby, corundum, gold, and allied minerals in Zambia, Mozambique, Ethiopia, and Madagascar.

