Gems (GEMS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $93.88 Million

Gems (GEMS) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Gems token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000315 BTC on major exchanges. Gems has a market cap of $93.88 million and approximately $5.42 million worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gems has traded down 13.7% against the dollar.

Gems Token Profile

Gems was first traded on April 22nd, 2024. Gems’ total supply is 838,793,459 tokens and its circulating supply is 431,805,567 tokens. The official website for Gems is gems.vip. Gems’ official Twitter account is @gems_vip_.

Buying and Selling Gems

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems (GEMS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gems has a current supply of 838,793,459.3 with 399,931,237 in circulation. The last known price of Gems is 0.26280893 USD and is down -1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $7,068,763.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gems.vip.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

