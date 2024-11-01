genedrive (LON:GDR) Trading Up 4.3% – Here’s What Happened

genedrive plc (LON:GDR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.40 ($0.03). 1,421,360 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 14,291,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.30 ($0.03).

genedrive Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of £12.85 million, a PE ratio of -60.00 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57.

Insider Activity at genedrive

In other genedrive news, insider Ian David Gilham purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($38,905.46). 14.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

genedrive Company Profile

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive system, a rapid thermocycler and signal detection system and semi- automated system used forqualitative in vitro molecular diagnostic tests; and Genedrive CYP2C19 ID Kit, a point-of-care test for rapid CYP2C19 genotyping in time-critical emergency care settings.

