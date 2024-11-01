GICTrade (GICT) Price Hits $0.89 on Major Exchanges

GICTrade (GICT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One GICTrade token can currently be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00001293 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GICTrade has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. GICTrade has a total market cap of $88.84 million and approximately $17,251.18 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade launched on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.90157155 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

