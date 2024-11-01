Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Grows Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of BATS MOAT traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,876 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.40. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

