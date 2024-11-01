Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $21.32 Million Holdings in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,244 shares during the period. Simplify Health Care ETF comprises about 1.0% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.16% of Simplify Health Care ETF worth $21,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINK. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,070,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 402,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,216,000 after purchasing an additional 222,391 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 221,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 140,061 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,367,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,189,000.

Simplify Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PINK traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $31.98. 2,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,993. The company has a market capitalization of $133.68 million, a PE ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average is $31.31. Simplify Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $33.34.

Simplify Health Care ETF Profile

The Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US healthcare stocks and\u002For ETFs. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and commits to donate its net profit, in the form of its annual management fee to the Susan G PINK was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

