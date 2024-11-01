Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 142,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,362,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,073.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,108,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,057,000 after buying an additional 14,735,874 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7,516.9% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,434,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 391.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,739,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165,524 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 386.7% in the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,675,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,337.1% during the second quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 1,861,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,834,000 after buying an additional 1,731,971 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:INDA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,089,079 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.20 and a 200-day moving average of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

