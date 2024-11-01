Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 2,082 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,118,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,663,721,000 after buying an additional 5,341,481 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,484 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,012 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,328,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,071,000 after acquiring an additional 881,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,366,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,937 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VEA traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.47. 3,150,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,464,560. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.69 and its 200-day moving average is $50.55. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.