Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Global Industrial Price Performance

NYSE:GIC remained flat at $26.53 during midday trading on Friday. 81,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,701. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.83. Global Industrial has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $46.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.74.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

Global Industrial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.