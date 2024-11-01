Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Shares Sold by Pursue Wealth Partners LLC

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 773.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 430,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after purchasing an additional 381,021 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 61.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 196,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 74,631 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 126.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 49,103 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 41.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 134,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 39,307 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

CLOU opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $330.59 million, a PE ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.98. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $23.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.95.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

