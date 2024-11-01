Golden Road Advisors LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Golden Road Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.4% of Golden Road Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Golden Road Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $84.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

