Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 821,534 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 131% from the previous session’s volume of 355,360 shares.The stock last traded at $34.69 and had previously closed at $34.74.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSIE. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 19,776 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 131,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 10,962 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

