Goldstone Financial Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Goldstone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 453,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,796,000 after buying an additional 13,078 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 379.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 306,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,909,000 after buying an additional 242,271 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,556,000. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $8,939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $370.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $186.24 and a one year high of $406.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $377.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.79.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,902.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $405.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.15.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

