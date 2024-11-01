Goldstone Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 5,022.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,438,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,700 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 4,419.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 732,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,103,000 after purchasing an additional 716,320 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 94.0% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,067,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,259,000 after buying an additional 517,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Campbell Soup by 14.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,876,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,971,000 after buying an additional 363,736 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Campbell Soup by 262.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 417,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,871,000 after buying an additional 302,371 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPB opened at $46.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.98. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.18.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

