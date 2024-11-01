Goldstone Financial Group LLC Takes $266,000 Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Goldstone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,907,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,521,000 after purchasing an additional 142,545 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in United Bankshares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,253,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,993,000 after buying an additional 74,638 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,982,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,192,000 after acquiring an additional 55,633 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,206,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in United Bankshares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,334,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,305,000 after acquiring an additional 23,640 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

United Bankshares Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $37.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.78 and a 12-month high of $39.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.99.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $414.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.30 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 22.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 56.06%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

