Goldstone Financial Group LLC Takes $337,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Goldstone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,225 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm raised its position in Visa by 0.7% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.5% in the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on V. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Visa from $319.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of V opened at $289.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $528.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $232.99 and a 1 year high of $296.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

