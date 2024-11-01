Goldstone Financial Group LLC Takes Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Goldstone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 93.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 1,510.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at W. P. Carey

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.87 per share, with a total value of $195,545.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,987.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of WPC opened at $55.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.67 and a 12-month high of $67.40.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $394.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.80%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

