GR Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,452 ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

GR Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 comprises approximately 0.1% of GR Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,436,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at about $8,197,000. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,352,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter worth $5,403,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 603.2% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 49,357 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Down 6.0 %

NYSEARCA:UPRO opened at $82.66 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a one year low of $36.87 and a one year high of $91.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.59.

About ProShares UltraPro S&P 500

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

