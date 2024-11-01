Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $32.00. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GPK. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.53.

GPK opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.83. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $30.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 30.74%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,372,697.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,909,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,296,266.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Graphic Packaging news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,422,790.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,123,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,555,816.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,372,697.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,909,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,296,266.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 24.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,800,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927,344 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,115,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,549,000 after buying an additional 3,576,877 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,600,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after buying an additional 706,486 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,054,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,693,000 after buying an additional 362,509 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,093,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,082,000 after buying an additional 274,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

