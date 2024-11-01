Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Greenlight Capital Re Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLRE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.48. The company had a trading volume of 99,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,401. Greenlight Capital Re has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $14.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.18. The firm has a market cap of $476.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $174.86 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 10.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greenlight Capital Re

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenlight Capital Re

In other news, Director Ian Isaacs sold 7,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $98,865.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,249.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 25.8% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 41.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

Featured Stories

