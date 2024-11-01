Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,260,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 8,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 44.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

GRPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Groupon in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Groupon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Groupon in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Groupon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

NASDAQ GRPN traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $10.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,047. The stock has a market cap of $407.75 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.78. Groupon has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $19.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coupon company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $124.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Groupon will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason Harinstein bought 15,000 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $159,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,658 shares in the company, valued at $590,531.38. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Groupon news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 4,583 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $52,017.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,696.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jason Harinstein acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $159,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,531.38. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 41.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,163 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 17,440 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 95,722 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 21,468 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 16.3% in the first quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC now owns 97,686 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the first quarter worth $437,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

