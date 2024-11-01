Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.
Grupo Simec Stock Performance
Grupo Simec stock opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.29. Grupo Simec has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29.
Grupo Simec Company Profile
