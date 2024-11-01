Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Grupo Simec Stock Performance

Grupo Simec stock opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.29. Grupo Simec has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

Grupo Simec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.