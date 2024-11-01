GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3928 per share by the pharmaceutical company on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

GSK has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.2% per year over the last three years. GSK has a dividend payout ratio of 34.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GSK to earn $4.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

GSK opened at $36.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.05. GSK has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 7.97%. Analysts expect that GSK will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GSK. Argus upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Guggenheim cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of GSK to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Gsk purchased 2,791,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,335,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,775,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,205,528. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

