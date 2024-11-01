Guggenheim Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $825.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Guggenheim from $810.00 to $825.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Argus increased their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.15.

Netflix stock opened at $756.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $711.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $662.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix has a 1 year low of $404.63 and a 1 year high of $773.00.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,043,019.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,043,019.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 5,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.00, for a total value of $4,307,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,976. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 209,810 shares of company stock valued at $142,049,542. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $22,220,936,000 after purchasing an additional 149,341 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after buying an additional 929,193 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 116,620.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,080,522,000 after buying an additional 5,748,200 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Netflix by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,213,825,000 after acquiring an additional 106,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,449,114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,327,738,000 after acquiring an additional 104,332 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

