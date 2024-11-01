Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $156.67 million during the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 18.02%.

HBB stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. Hamilton Beach Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 146.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 68,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 40,474 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 39.6% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 167.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 56,345 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands during the 1st quarter worth $994,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 118,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 59,726 shares in the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

