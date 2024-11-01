Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $156.67 million during the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 18.02%.
Hamilton Beach Brands Price Performance
HBB stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. Hamilton Beach Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.45.
Hamilton Beach Brands Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.47%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Beach Brands
Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile
Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hamilton Beach Brands
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Apple Earnings – When Really Good Just Isn’t Good Enough
Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.