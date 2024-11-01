Harmony (ONE) Hits Market Cap of $171.98 Million

Harmony (ONE) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Harmony has a total market cap of $171.98 million and approximately $5.12 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Harmony Coin Profile

ONE uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 14,430,999,240 coins and its circulating supply is 14,257,224,240 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official website is www.harmony.one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Harmony

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony (ONE) is a digital currency for the Harmony network, a fast and secure blockchain platform for creating DApps with a focus on scalability and low latency. Harmony uses Secure Random State Sharding and Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) for consensus. The ONE token is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance. Staking ONE secures the network, validates transactions, and earns rewards. Token holders can vote on protocol decisions. Harmony was founded by engineers and academics from universities like Harvard and Stanford and companies such as Google and Amazon, led by Stephen Tse.”

