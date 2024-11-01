Hartford Financial Management Inc. Acquires 130 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1,579.3% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of KLA by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 5.0% during the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 1,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,257,998.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total value of $1,702,815.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,063,876.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,873 shares of company stock valued at $14,532,193 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $666.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $453.50 and a 1 year high of $896.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $747.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $762.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 108.40% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 29.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on KLAC. Susquehanna dropped their price target on KLA from $680.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on KLA from $890.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $802.90.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

