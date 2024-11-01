Hartford Financial Management Inc. Buys 743 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 157.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $265,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $204,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $351,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $199.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.23 and a 200-day moving average of $192.67. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $142.62 and a 52-week high of $207.24.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

