Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKNGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Hawkins has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Hawkins has a payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hawkins to earn $4.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Shares of Hawkins stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.00. 16,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.74. Hawkins has a 1-year low of $53.64 and a 1-year high of $135.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKNGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $247.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.59 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 20.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hawkins will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Hawkins in a report on Thursday.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

