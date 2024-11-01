HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AVDL. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

AVDL stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.58. 145,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,466. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.28. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $19.09.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.47 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 122.64% and a negative net margin of 111.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2666.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 60.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

