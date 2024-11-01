HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTNFree Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $17.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PTN opened at $1.23 on Thursday. Palatin Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $5.65.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTNGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Palatin Technologies will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palatin Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Palatin Technologies stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTNFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,678,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 8.66% of Palatin Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

