HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Short Interest Update

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the September 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 14.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

HCI Group Trading Up 0.9 %

HCI traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,668. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. HCI Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.23 and a fifty-two week high of $124.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.04 and its 200-day moving average is $100.41.

Get HCI Group alerts:

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $206.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.67 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 21.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCI Group will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCI Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in HCI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in HCI Group by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in HCI Group by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HCI Group

HCI Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.