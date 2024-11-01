Head-To-Head Contrast: Kindly MD (NASDAQ:KDLY) and Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) and Kindly MD (NASDAQ:KDLY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sharecare and Kindly MD”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharecare $445.25 million 1.19 -$128.50 million ($0.39) -3.67 Kindly MD $3.10 million 1.94 N/A N/A N/A

Kindly MD has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sharecare.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharecare 0 4 0 0 2.00 Kindly MD 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sharecare and Kindly MD, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sharecare currently has a consensus target price of $1.43, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Sharecare’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sharecare is more favorable than Kindly MD.

Profitability

This table compares Sharecare and Kindly MD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharecare -33.64% -22.81% -15.96% Kindly MD N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.1% of Sharecare shares are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of Sharecare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.5% of Kindly MD shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kindly MD beats Sharecare on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sharecare

Sharecare, Inc. operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to improve their health and well-being. It also operates RealAge, a platform for health assessment to assess behaviors and existing conditions of its members and provide metric for their physical health. In addition, the company provides secure, automated release of information, audit, and business consulting services to streamline the medical records process for medical facilities. It sells its solutions through direct sales organization and partner relationships. Sharecare, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Kindly MD

KindlyMD Inc. is a patient-first healthcare and healthcare data company uniquely integrating traditional primary care and pain management strategies with integrated behavioral and alternative therapies, including the recommendation of medical cannabis in patient treatment plans in compliance with a legalized state medical cannabis regulatory scheme. KindlyMD Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY, UT.

