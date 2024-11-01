Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,250,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the September 30th total of 9,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of DOC stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.76. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $700.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 255.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on DOC shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.79.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

