HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Time to Sell?

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €86.70 ($94.24) and last traded at €86.70 ($94.24). 4,541 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 158,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at €88.40 ($96.09).

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €87.84 and its 200-day moving average is €85.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lighting, Electronics, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Lighting segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, and car body lighting including radomes, illuminated logos, and front phygital shields, as well as interior lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.