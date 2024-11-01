Hempco Food and Fiber (OTCMKTS:HMPPF) Trading Down 3.6% – Time to Sell?

Hempco Food and Fiber Inc (OTCMKTS:HMPPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 15,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 20,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Hempco Food and Fiber Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50.

About Hempco Food and Fiber

Hempco Food and Fiber Inc manufactures and sells hemp food products for human and animal consumption in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico/Latin America, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers retail level hemp-based food products, including shelled hemp seed nuts, hemp protein powders, hemp seed oil, and hemp snack bar items, as well as hemp for pets under the PLANETHEMP brand.

