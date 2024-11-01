Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at B. Riley

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Herbalife’s FY2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Herbalife from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Herbalife from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Get Herbalife alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Herbalife

Herbalife Stock Up 8.3 %

HLF traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,643,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,315. Herbalife has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $15.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $823.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Herbalife will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Herbalife

In other news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $71,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,200. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herbalife

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Herbalife by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 100,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 19,862 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Herbalife by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Herbalife by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 278,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the period.

About Herbalife

(Get Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.