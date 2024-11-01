Hi Line Capital Management LLC Sells 14,021 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,282 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 14,021 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises 6.4% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $13,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 128.3% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $223.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.29 and a twelve month high of $234.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 29.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total transaction of $4,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,318,249.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $26,030,472.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,183,874.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total value of $4,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,318,249.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 359,261 shares of company stock valued at $72,263,430. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.